Demonetisation a 'well-considered' decision to combat black money, terror financing: Centre tells SC

"The RBI also proposed a draft scheme for the implementation of the recommendation. The recommendation and the draft scheme were duly considered by the Central Government and, based on that, the Notification was published in the Gazette of India declaring that the specified bank notes shall cease to be legal tender," it said.





Contending that wide-ranging measures were taken to minimise and mitigate the hardships faced by the people, the Centre said that it exempted specified bank notes from ceasing to be legal tender for certain transactions such as booking bus, train and air tickets, treatment at Government Hospitals, purchase of LPG cylinders, etc.



"Rooting out the menace of fake currency, black money and financing of subversive activities, expansion of the formal sector, digitalisation of transactions, expanding communication connectivity to enable last mile reach, broadening the tax base, enhancing tax compliance... were high on the economic policy agenda of the government," the Centre said.