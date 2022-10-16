Dengue cases show a spike, October is the most vulnerable month

Government data revealed that 2020 had witnessed a remarkably lower number of 44,585 cases probably due to the Covid related restrictions in most parts of India as against 1.57 lakh cases in 2019.



This year, a considerable number of dengue cases have been reported from Delhi and many cities of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, UP has so far registered over 2,200 dengue cases, with the state capital Lucknow reporting over 300 cases. Similarly, Delhi has also recorded nearly 1000 cases. Officials said that October can be the most vulnerable period for the spread of dengue in Delhi and recent spells of rain have only added to the woes. Recently, the Delhi government asked hospitals to reserve 10-15 per cent beds for patients of vector-borne diseases.



Government data showed that 346 deaths were reported across the country due to dengue in 2021 as against 56 deaths in 2020 and 166 deaths in 2019.



The central government intervenes whenever there is a sudden rise in dengue cases. Reports said that a six-member team has been sent to Uttar Pradesh very recently by the Union Health Ministry to collaborate with the state authorities in taking public health measures for dengue management in the districts of Firozabad, Agra and Etawah.