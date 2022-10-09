Dengue turning out to be money spinner for private hospitals in Bihar

My son has had a fever for three days. I went to Samay hospital, located at Saguna Mor for the treatment and consulted a paediatrician Dr Vijay Kumar Singh. He immediately referred for the test of dengue for elisa and dengue IgG,IgM,Ns1 and charged Rs 4200 including Rs 3000 for the dengue elisa test. I don't mind the test charges despite they being very high but he did not recommend the Vidal test to ascertain typhoid," said Kavita Sharma, the mother of the 14 year old patient.

"The doctor also asked us to admit the child in the hospital as dengue IgM was tested positive despite the platelet count being 1.5 lakh. I refused. Shockingly, the hospital has not given a positive or negative report of the dengue elisa test and taken Rs 3000," Sharma said.

"We followed the treatment for the next four days but his fever did not come down. When we consulted another doctor, he recommended a Vidal test to ascertain typhoid. After his treatment, my son's fever came down and he is normal now," she added.

"The doctors at the private hospitals are not hesitating to prescribe wrong treatment to make money," she said.

"When I inquired with the hospital, that doctor said that he would treat the patient for dengue first and then any other disease like typhoid. When I asked him that the test for typhoid can be possible at one go, he insisted that he would recommend the test for dengue first and then any other disease," she said.

The cases of dengue always spike after the monsoons. As the government hospitals are not well equipped, the patients generally go to private hospitals.