‘Desperate gimmicks’: Congress on Rozgar Mela

Hours after PM Modi distributed over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits, the Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the Modi government for organising the 'Rozgar Mela'.

Calling the event a “desperate gimmick” to manage headlines, the Congress said that the “entire tamasha” is giving the identity of “job destroyers” to the BJP.

“Let us be absolutely clear. The Rozgar Mela does not mean NEW jobs. What it is doing instead is making the personalisation of governance complete. People are getting government jobs presumably against already sanctioned posts and after going through a recruitment process that has existed for years,” said the Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Hitting out at Modi, Ramesh said, “Now the PM, who has totally and completely failed to create jobs in the last 9 years, is making it appear as if some special favour is being bestowed by him and him alone on those getting the government and other public sector jobs.”

“This entire Tamasha is certainly giving an identity to the BJP as he claims—the identity of job destroyers—now resorting to desperate gimmicks to manage the headlines.”