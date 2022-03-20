Diesel price for bulk users hiked Rs 25/ltr; private retailers stare at closure

But now, the PSU retailers have hiked rates for bulk users such as state bus fleets and malls and airports which use diesel for generating back up electricity, sources said.



There is hardly any bulk or industrial user of petrol, diesel is widely used in industries.



The wide difference of about Rs 25 per litre between the bulk user rate and petrol pump price has prompted bulk users to refuel at petrol pumps rather than book tankers directly from oil companies, they said.



This has led to widening losses of oil companies, who were already bleeding from selling petrol and diesel at way below the cost.



While Nayara Energy did not reply to an email sent for comments, Jio-bp -- the fuel retail joint venture of Reliance and UK's bp -- said "there is a massive surge of demand at fuel stations (retail outlets) due to increased delta of Rs 25 per cent between retail and industrial price of diesel, leading to heavy diversion of bulk diesel (direct customers) to retail outlets."



"There is also a very heavy lifting of fuel by dealers and both B2B & B2C customers, who have advanced their purchases, to top up their tanks and capacities in anticipation of price increase which is overdue. Due to this immediate surge there have been record sales in March 2022, which is putting strain on the entire logistics and supply infrastructure," Jio-bp spokesperson said.