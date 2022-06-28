Disclose names of my group MLAs in touch with you: Eknath Shinde to Shiv Sena

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he will soon return to Mumbai, and rubbished Shiv Sena's claim that as many as 20 MLAs of his group are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.



Talking to reporters outside the luxury hotel where he and his group of MLAs are lodged since last week, Shinde also said he has support of 50 MLAs.