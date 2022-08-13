Drug shortage hits Tamil Nadu govt hospitals

The TNMSC, which is the nodal agency for the procurement of drugs, provides a no objection certificate for hospitals to make local purchases. Doctors told IANS that the medicines in shortage are mostly essential drugs.

Doctors said that the drugs that are mostly in shortage are, Ciprofloxacin, Furosemide, Omeprazole, Clopidogrel and Cefotaxime. Antibiotics and IV fluids are also in short supply in the hospitals in Tamil Nadu and this is creating major difficulties in the functioning of the hospitals including Medical college hospitals.



Injections including Paracetamol, Diclofenac, Cefotaxime, Ceftriaxone and IV Infusion fluids are in acute shortage in the state.



A Doctor in Madurai government medical college hospital while speaking to IANS said, " Generally issues in drug supply come up in February but is solved by March end at the most but now it is already August and still we are running short of medicines creating very difficult situations in the functioning of the hospitals in the government sector."