Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks

The Speaker also objected to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal showing a placard from her seat, saying it was not allowed in the House.



"Please allow Parliament function" was written on one side of the SAD member's placard while "save democracy" was written on the other side.



"You want Parliament to function and bring placards in the House? Is it your way of running Parliament? .Placards are not allowed," Birla said, asking her to stop displaying the placard.



The Speaker repeatedly urged the members to allow the House to function.