Ease of doing drug business, Rahul asks in attack on PM over Gujarat 'drug hauls'

Posing a series of questions, he asked why the port owner had not been questioned so far despite drugs being recovered time and again.



"Why are NCB and other government agencies still not able to nab 'Narcos' running drug cartels in Gujarat?" Rahul Gandhi said. "Narcos" is the title of a Netflix series on drug cartels in Colombia.



Who are the people sitting in the government of the Centre and in Gujarat who are giving protection to mafia 'friends', the Congress leader went on to ask.



"Mr Prime Minister, for how long will you be silent, the answers will have to be given," he said.