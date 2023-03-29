EC to announce schedule for Karnataka Assembly poll today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that Karnataka BJP will announce the list of candidates in the first week of April.



Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the second list of Congress party would be out March 30 onwards.



Shivakumar maintained that the second list of 100 candidates would be announced after March 30. The party has already announced tickets for 124 candidates ahead of the BJP. "There is no dissent. We will accommodate all party leaders," he said.