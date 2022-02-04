ED attaches Rs 268.66 crore assets in bank fraud case

The ED in its investigation learnt that they have parked the funds availed through bank loans in the form of assets in Austria, Thailand and Bangladesh, using the above modus operandi.



"In order to prevent sale of the said properties, which are proceeds of crime and to prevent frustration of further proceedings under PMLA, 2002, movable assets (in the form of shares, carrier ships & bank balances) to the tune of Rs 268.66 crore of Agnite Education Limited and Teledata Marine Solutions Limited and associate companies have been provisionally attached," said an ED official.



Further probe in the matter is underway.