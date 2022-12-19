ED attaches Rs 907 cr assets of crypto exchanges under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate has attached proceeds of crime worth Rs 907 crore and arrested three persons in cases related to money laundering by crypto exchanges, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Central GST officers have detected Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion worth Rs 87.60 crore by 12 crypto exchanges.

Recovery of Rs 110.97 crore, including interest and penalty, has been made.