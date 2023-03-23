ED inching towards 2nd supplementary charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case

The ED had mentioned in the charge sheet that all the accused were using a number of cell phones which they later destroyed or deleted entire data in a bid to remove the evidences.



During her questioning, Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, handed over around nine cell phones to the ED which were sent to the FSL for forensic tests.



The sources said that she was also confronted with Sisodia.