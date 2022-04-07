ED questions Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank about 12 years ago, officials said
The National Conference leader arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters this morning where his statement in being recorded, they said.
The case was registered by the ED earlier this year, they said.
