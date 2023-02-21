ED raids in Chhattisgarh: Venugopal says Congress won't be scared; party workers stage protest in Raipur

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday termed the Enforcement Directorate's raids on party leaders in Chhattisgarh as "political vendetta" and said the Congress will not be scared of it.

The Congress will fight against it according to the law, Venugopal told reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur. Meanwhile, members of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh staged a protest in front of the ED's office in state capital Raipur against the raids.

The ED on Monday conducted raids at more than a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh including at premises linked to state Congress leaders as part of an ongoing probe into the alleged coal levy scam.