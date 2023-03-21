Everyone has the right to be heard, Rahul cites article 14,21

He also cited Ravi Shankar Prasad's case which invoked the rule to give an explanation regarding comments made by Jyotiraditya Scindia in relation to him in Parliament.



"There are several examples available on the Lok Sabha Digital Library which show that this right isn't restricted to responding to statements made within Parliament but extends to allegations made in the public domain as well," he said.



Rahul Gandhi has insisted on speaking in the Lok Sabha as he is a member of the House. However, the BJP is demanding an apology from him but Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that the question of apology does not arise.