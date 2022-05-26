Ex-MLA P.C.George sent to 14 days judicial custody in hate speech

Soon, a fresh case was registered and again he approached the court for bail and on Wednesday when he was travelling to Kochi to present himself before the Kochi police in connection with the matter, it was learnt that his bail given on May 1 has been cancelled by a court in the state capital.



After recording his statement in the case registered in Kochi, the police team arrested the former seven-time legislator Thursday and brought him to Thiruvananthapuram.



He was produced before the local court this morning which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.



Just before being taken to the Central Jail, he told media that all this is a joke.