Excise policy case: Delhi court grants regular bail to five accused

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted regular bail to five accused in the Delhi government excise policy case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts was dealing with the bail pleas moved by Sameer Mahendru, Kuldeep Singh, Narender Singh, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, and Mootha Goutam.



On February 17, Nagpal had reserved the order and said that it will be pronounced on Tuesday.



On Monday, the court sent Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to five days CBI custody in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy case.