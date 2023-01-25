Excise policy 'scam': ED attaches Rs 76.54 cr worth assets under PMLA

An order for the provisional attachment of the assets has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering stems from a CBI FIR. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions pertaining to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with "an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender." The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of six people.