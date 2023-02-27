Extension of ED chief's tenure illegal, amicus curiae tells SC

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of ED Director and the 2021 amendment to the Central Vigilance Commission Act 2003, which enables Centre to extend the tenure of the ED Director.



Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing one of the petitioners, assailed the extension on the ground that 'piecemeal' extensions impinged on the independence of an official and when tenures are fixed, it gives public officials strength and infuses them with independent objectives.



Singhvi said: "Here, a statute is effectively saying that the tenure will be extended for a period not exceeding one year, but as many as five times. The message is clear that such an extension would not be granted if the official fails to do the executive's biddinga..."



Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan suggested that on the day when the matter is taken up for the hearing, the amicus curiae could open the submissions.