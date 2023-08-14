Extremely heavy rainfall likely to continue over Himachal, Uttarakhand: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and reduce from Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency said that in Northwest India, there is an expectation of light to moderate scattered rainfall, possibly becoming fairly widespread, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall over the Jammu Division on Monday.

Similar conditions are anticipated for Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, as well as for Uttarakhand from Monday to Friday.

“Extreme northern areas including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwestern Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience this pattern on Monday. There is also a possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh within the next 24 hours, followed by a substantial decrease in intensity starting tomorrow,” the IMD predicted.