Eyeing 2024 LS polls, TN Cong to appoint coordinators for seats it won in 2019

Talking to IANS, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said, "The Congress in Tamil Nadu is having a good organisational machinery and the party has grassroots strength in several constituencies. The party will be making use of all the ground strength it has to clinch all the seats we contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."



Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Arani, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seats are represented by Congress party. The party will be appointing coordinators in each assembly constituencies that falls under these Lok Sabha seats.



The Congress party will be appointing coordinators in assembly constituencies that fall under the Theni Lok Sabha seat as the party had contested that seat.