'False allegations by wrestlers': Claims plea in Delhi court in sexual harassment case

The plea argues that the accusations lack truth and are not motivated by any genuine concern but by potential influence or personal gain.



Advocate A.P. Singh, representing the complainant, presented the plea, stating: "The accused are internationally recognised wrestlers who possess physical strength and financial stability. It is difficult to believe that they could be subjected to harassment by a 66-year-old man, Singh."



Furthermore, the plea highlights the absence of any formal protest or the filing of a written or verbal First Information Report (FIR) by any of the wrestlers involved.



The plea notes that relevant authorities such as the Police Station, Women Helpline, State Women's Commission, the Ministry of Women Welfare, and the Indian Olympic Association, all of which have offices in Delhi and other states, were not approached by the wrestlers.