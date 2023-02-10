Farmers' body to hold mahapanchayat in Delhi over unmet demands

The farmers' movement is likely to gain momentum again as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of various farmers' unions, has announced that it will hold a 'mahapanchayat' in Delhi regarding their unfulfilled demands on March 20.



The decision of organising the mahapanchayat was taken in a meeting of the SKM, held in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Thursday, where office-bearers of the farmers' organisations from many states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab participated.