Father hacks son to death over petty issue in Gujarat

Chanchalben Patel in her complaint with the Khergam police station in the Navsari district said, "Around 6 a.m. I was cooking in the kitchen, though my husband Bhagubhai had woken up, but he was lying in the bed. Our 19-year-old son Sahil was sleeping, when I heard big bang noise and rushed out to find that my husband was standing with an axe. He had hit on my son's neck with the axe two to three times. Sahil was lying in a pool of blood."



"After hitting my son, my husband sat on the floor and did not reply to any of my questions," she added. She rushed out and sought help. "Neighbours called an emergency ambulance, and doctors declared my son dead, so police were informed," she stated in her statement.