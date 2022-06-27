Fight between two ideologies & not individuals: Opposition on Presidential poll

"It is not a fight between two individuals only, it is a fight between two ideologies - between communalism and secularism and authoritarianism versus democracy. And I think under the circumstances, Yashwant Sinha is the best candidate," Roy said while noting that he is a former IAS officer, former union minister of Finance and External Affairs.



"On a person-to-person basis, Sinha is far better. All opposition parties are fully supporting him. The Congress, DMK, socialist parties and Left parties are supporting him. I think it is a rainbow-coloured coalition of best values," the TMC leader said.



CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury said it is not a question of identity politics. "We respect Droupadi Murmu ji, but it is contest of ideologies," he noted.



Several top opposition leaders accompanied Sinha as he filed his nomination papers for the July 18 polls.