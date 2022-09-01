Five BJP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly amid ruckus

AAP MLA Atishi said that her party has sought time from the President to discuss "Operation Lotus".



Saurabh Bhardwaj, party's MLA and spokesperson, said: " We will not rest till the Central government accepts our demand for a fair investigation."



He said AAP MLAs have decided to camp overnight in the Delhi Assembly demanding a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 1400 crore scam.



AAP MLAs accused the BJP of toppling the non-BJP government in the states by threatening or luring the lawmakers with money.



They alleged that the BJP has till date poached 277 MLAs and was planning to horse trade its 40 lawmakers.



AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of spending over Rs 6,300 crore for poaching 277 MLAs, and demanded a probe into it.



AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said that the BJP increases price of fuel and GST on milk and curd and then uses the money for horse trading MLAs.