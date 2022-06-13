Five killed as bus overturns in Andhra

Alerted by the passersby, police rushed to the scene and launched a rescue and relief operation.



While three persons died on the spot, two others succumbed at government hospital at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana.



Three of the deceased were identified as Dhaneswar Dalapati (24), Jeetu Harijan (5) and Nunena Harijan (2). The victims are all from Odisha and were coming to Vijayawada to work as labourers.