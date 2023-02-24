Foreign candidates, NRIs can also apply for CUET-UG 2023

UGC has also informed all the universities through 'Guidelines for Admission and Supernumerary seats of International Students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in India' dated September 30, 2022 that HEIs may adopt a transparent admission process for admitting the international students. No need to use CUET score. There are 25 per cent supernumerary seats for foreign nationals in UG and PG programmes. In PhD programme, each faculty member can take two additional students over and above the limit prescribed by the UGC.



Admissions to all Undergraduate programmes at the Delhi University will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) 2023, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) and Foreign Nationals.