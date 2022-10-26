Foreign terrorist killed in failed infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir

They said a gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sudpora in Karnah sector along the LoC.



A police officer said that the infiltration bid was foiled in the Sadpura area of Tangdhar by a joint team of police and 3/8 Gorkha Rifles.



"One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in the gunfight as operation continues in the area," police said.



Further details of the incident were awaited.