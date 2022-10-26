Foreign terrorist killed in failed infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one foreign ultra, officials said.
They said a gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sudpora in Karnah sector along the LoC.
A police officer said that the infiltration bid was foiled in the Sadpura area of Tangdhar by a joint team of police and 3/8 Gorkha Rifles.
"One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in the gunfight as operation continues in the area," police said.
Further details of the incident were awaited.
