Four arrested for gangrape of woman in Bengaluru

DCP (North) Vinayak Patil stated that the complaint was lodged last week regarding the incident. The woman got introduced to Rajath, one of the accused on a dating app and developed friendship. She had gone to his house for dinner when the incident had taken place.



She had filed a complaint that Rajath and his three friends have gang raped her. Following which the police have immediately arrested the accused persons, he explained.



All the four accused have been sent to judicial custody. They had come to Bengaluru for swimming training.