Four held after fake Income Tax Dept raid in Delhi

In what seemed as a real inspiration taken from the Bollywood potboiler 'Special 26', over a dozen people, impersonating as Income Tax officials conducted a ‘raid’ in the national capital, an official said on Monday.



The police have so far managed to nab four of the accused, including one woman, who have been identified as Gurjant Singh (31), Navjot Singh (30), Satpal Singh (28) and Gurpreet Kaur (30).



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), R. Sathiyasundaram, said a PCR call was received at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, informing that around 15 'Income Tax officials' have conducted a raid without the police and seized the mobile phones of all the family members.



When the complainant asked the accused to show a search warrant, the accused threatened the victims by saying that they had guns.



"The accused then started to open the cupboards, beds etc. on the ground floor and the first floor. Some of them even molested the complainant," the DCP said.



The accused snatched the mobile phones of the family members, along with a hand-bag containing one gold ornament and Rs 15,000 in cash, and fled from the spot. However, as the house occupants were shouting during the commotion, the neighbours heard their cries and informed the police.



The police were able to nab four persons, while the rest of the accused fled from the spot.



One Bolero car and ID cards of ‘Anti Corruption Foundation of India’ were also recovered by the police. A search to nab the other accused is currently underway, the officer said.