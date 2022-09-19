'Garima Griha' to be set up for transgenders in UP

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will set up 'Garima Griha' (dignity homes) for the transgender community.



It has also been decided to provide identity cards to all transgenders and to ensure enrolment of children of members of the community in Ashram type schools, run by social welfare department.



The state's social welfare minister Asim Arun said that 'Garima Griha' would be set up in each district and where the transgender community would be given education, skill training and be made aware of various Uttar Pradesh government schemes that they could avail.