Gayatri Bharadwaj joins Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

The makers shared the update via their official handles on social media websites. Welcoming Gayatri on board, the producers wrote, "Welcome to massive hunt".



The producers have locked April 2 for the formal muhurat launch of this highly-anticipated movie. Ravi Teja will be seen in a titular role in this movie, which is billed to be a story based on real-life incidents.



'Tiger Nageswar Rao' will revolve around a notorious place in Andhra Pradesh called 'Stuart Puram'. 'Pushpa' writer Srikanth Vissa is roped in to pen the dialogues in Vamsee's directorial.