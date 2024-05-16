Ghatkopar tragedy: Director of company which put up giant billboard arrested

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Bhavesh Bhinde — whose company put up the giant 100-foot billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives — from Udaipur in Rajasthan, an official said.

A crime branch team of Mumbai Police arrested Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for erecting the allegedly illegal hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. Bhinde had remained absconding since the incident, with police saying his mobile phone remained switched off.

At least 16 people were killed and 75 injured after the billboard collapsed in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began taking down the remaining hoardings on Government Railway Police (GRP) land at Chheda Nagar in the eastern part of Mumbai, an official said. The civic body has prepared a plan to raze the remaining hoardings on GRP land, the official added.