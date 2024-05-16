Ghatkopar tragedy: Director of company which put up giant billboard arrested
Mumbai Police has arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, whose company put up the 100-foot billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives, from Udaipur
Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Bhavesh Bhinde — whose company put up the giant 100-foot billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives — from Udaipur in Rajasthan, an official said.
A crime branch team of Mumbai Police arrested Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for erecting the allegedly illegal hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. Bhinde had remained absconding since the incident, with police saying his mobile phone remained switched off.
At least 16 people were killed and 75 injured after the billboard collapsed in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began taking down the remaining hoardings on Government Railway Police (GRP) land at Chheda Nagar in the eastern part of Mumbai, an official said. The civic body has prepared a plan to raze the remaining hoardings on GRP land, the official added.
The BMC had earlier said it had issued a notice to Ego Media Pvt Ltd for installing the hoarding which collapsed on a petrol pump, and the police registered a case against Bhinde and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Though the BMC allows holdings of a maximum size of 40x40 square feet, the illegal hoarding that collapsed measured 120x120 square feet, three times the permissible limit.
In January of this year, Bhinde was reportedly accused of rape, with a case registered and a chargesheet filed at Mulund police station. Also according to an NDTV report citing unnamed sources, Bhinde obtained several contracts from Indian Railways and BMC to install billboards and banners, but allegedly breached the regulations of both entities multiple times. Bhinde and his associates have also been involved in cases involving tree poisoning and tree cutting.
In 2009, as per an India Today report, Bhinde unsuccessfully contested the Maharashtra Assembly election from Mulund as an Independent candidate. According to the affidavit he filed when he contested the election, there were 23 criminal cases against him.
The India Today report also stated that Bhinde operated a company named Guju Ads, which was blacklisted by the BMC over multiple legal problems, but Bhinde then set up Ego Media Pvt Ltd and continued to land contracts for billboards and hoardings, though it is not immediately clear who authorised the erection of the Ghatkopar billboard.
Meanwhile, across social media on Tuesday, posts appeared criticising the Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd for an April 2023 X post in which it had boasted of being associated with the Ghatkopar hoarding, went viral and came under fire from netizens on X. In the post, the company had termed the Ghatkopar hoarding "Asia's largest" and said it had found a place in the "Guinness World Record (sic)".
Screenshots of the company's old post were circulated on social media, and netizens also commented on the post, coming down hard on the company.
The post has since reportedly been deleted, and the group has issued a clarification saying, "Ajmera Group took this advertisement space on RENT for 5 days in April 2023. This space is in NO WAY owned or managed by Ajmera Group or by any of our entities. We regret the loss of life and urge the appropriate authorities to take action on the people responsible."
With agency inputs