Global watchdogs react to 'I-T survey' at BBC offices in India

Global media watchdogs and human rights bodies on Tuesday criticised the Indian government's income tax survey operations at the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, saying the action "smacks of intimidation" and was a "blatant affront" to freedom of expression.

The Income Tax officials described the action as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

Reacting to the Indian IT department's action, the UK-based British public broadcaster said that it was "fully cooperating" with the authorities and hoped that the situation will be resolved "as soon as possible".