Goa’s Mario Gallery serves notice to event management agency for G20

The Mario Gallery in Panaji on Friday served a legal notice to the event management agency that handled the G20 Summit recently held in Goa, for allegedly using its artworks without permission.

Noted cartoonist Mario Miranda's sons Rishaad and Raul had earlier said that they were shocked and surprised to see the artworks of their late father being used at the summit meetings "without any permission".

The legal notice has given the agency, Sean Adevent, a period of seven days to handover all the artwork that belong to the gallery.

“The legal notice states that if Sean Adevent does not comply within the time given, Mario Gallery will initiate appropriate legal proceedings,” Gerard da Cunha, the gallery's curator, said in a statement.