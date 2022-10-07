Govt asks CJI Lalit to recommend successor

"As per the MoP on appointment of Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges, today the Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice sent a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for appointment of his successor," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a tweet.



This is perhaps the first time that the ministry has tweeted about it.



According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor.