Govt asks pharma firms to ensure availability of all drugs including those for Covid management

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked pharma companies to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including those for Covid management, in the supply chain up to the retail level amid rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.

He reviewed the status, adequacy of COVID-19 management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a virtual conference here so that India is equipped to effectively handle any situation.

This review meeting was taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, an official statement said.