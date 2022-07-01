GST had serious birth defects which worsened over last 5 years: Chidambaram

Asserting that the GST had serious "birth defects" which became only worse over the last five years, the Congress on Friday said the GST laws and the manner of their implementation have "wrecked the economy" and the party will work toward its replacement by GST 2.0.

The Opposition party said demonetisation was the first "Tughlaqi farman" of the government while the Goods and Service Tax second that harmed the economy.