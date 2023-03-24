Gujarat: Congress holds silent protests at district headquarters against Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Congress workers on Friday held silent protests at 19 district headquarters in Gujarat against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case by a court in Surat, a party spokesperson said.



The Congress has instructed party workers to hold protests in all 33 districts in the state against the conviction and two-year jail term to Rahul Gandhi, he said.



The Surat court sentenced Gandhi to two years jail on Thursday but granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court. The defamation case had been registered against Gandhi for his 'How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?' remark. The complaint against him was lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. Gandhi had made the remark during a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.