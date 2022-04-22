Guwahati civic polls underway, 30% votes cast till 1 p.m.

Electronic Voting Machines are being used in the politically important elections.



Besides the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 40 candidates, giving added importance to the polls.



After its win in the recent Punjab Assembly elections and buoyed by its first taste of success in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts in last month's civic polls, the AAP is seeking to expand its base in Assam and in the northeastern region.



The political parties both national and local, have gone all out to woo the people promising a flood-free, crime-free and development centric city with piped water to all households besides availability of all other basic civic amenities.