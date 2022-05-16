Gyanvapi case: Court orders sealing of spot where Shivling reportedly found

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.



Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who represents the Hindu side in the court, submitted before the court that finding the Shivling in the complex is an importance evidence.



The court directed that the area where the Shivling was found should be sealed, and directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to do so, according to the court order.



It directed the police commissioner of Varanasi and commandant CRPF to guard the area.