Haryana police on alert after Amritpal Singh's last location traced in Kurukshetra district

Haryana Police Friday said it has stepped up vigil across the state and its personnel have been put on alert after radical preacher Amritpal Singh's last location was traced in the Kurukshetra district.

However, the whereabouts of Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh remain unknown. They were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district's Shahabad on March 19.

A senior Punjab police official on Thursday said, "As soon as we came to know that he has sneaked out of Punjab, we immediately alerted the other states." Haryana's Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh Friday said there is no further input about where Amritpal went from Shahabad.

"So far, there is no other input. However, we are on alert and keeping a watch," Singh told PTI over the phone.