Have sought time for Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha tomorrow: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said time has been sought for Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and he will make his statement if allowed. Kharge also slammed the BJP-led government over the Delhi Police team reaching Gandhi's residence on Sunday to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"They are trying to divert attention from the issues we have been raising. It has been 46 days since the yatra was completed and they are asking now, 'whom did you meet'. Lakhs of people connected with the yatra and met him (Gandhi) for five minutes and they are asking to identify people," Kharge told reporters here on Monday before leaving to attend Parliament.

Gandhi's speech was made in Jammu and Kashmir and the police are asking about it here, the Congress chief said.