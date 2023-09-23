Haven't watched 'The Kashmir Files', 'The Kerala Story': Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj

National award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj says he didn't watch movies like "The Kashmir Files" and "The Kerala Story" as he wanted to stay out of such sensitive subjects.

Both "The Kashmir Files" (2022) and "The Kerala Story" (2023) were huge commercial hits but kicked up a political storm with many in the Opposition calling them propaganda films.

"I didn’t see ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘The Kerala Story’ and I didn't see them consciously. The kind of things I was hearing about these films, I didn’t want to get impacted by it. I was hearing that they are propaganda films from my friends and people I know...

"So, I just wanted to stay out of it because, for me, it is a very sensitive subject. If there’s so much negativity I want to remain out of this negativity, I love my peace. So, I didn’t want to see them,” the filmmaker, who won critical acclaim for depicting the Kashmir conflict in his Shahid Kapoor and Tabu-starrer “Haider”, told PTI in an interview.