HC refuses to entertain PIL on the overcrowding of Tihar Jail

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to call for probation report of Tihar Jail inmates to consider releasing first time offenders accused of offences punishable with imprisonment of less than three years to reduce overcrowding.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, however, allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea and file a fresh one after better research.

“Do your homework and then file a fresh petition,” the bench said.