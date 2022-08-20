Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

The yatra to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was temporarily suspended on Friday evening following heavy rain, officials said.





Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg said the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage.



Several videos shared on social media show flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track.



An official said heavy rains lashed Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine, for several hours in the evening, prompting the authorities to suspend the yatra as a precautionary measure till 5 am on Saturday.







Disaster Management teams and medical units have been kept on alert to respond to any exigency, the official said.