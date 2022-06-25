Hindu outfit demands no fresh licence should be issued for meat sale in Gurugram

Claiming that Khattar himself had promised that no fresh licence would be issued for meat sale in the "holy" city of Gurugram as it is home to the Sheetla Mata Shrine, the Samiti demanded all 126 applications seeking fresh licences be trashed.



The Samiti has threatened protests in case the civic agency goes ahead with the process.



In its memorandum addressed to the CM, the Samiti said, "It was in October 2017 that you promised that no fresh meat sale licences will be issued in respect of Sheetla Mata Temple and Guru Dronacharya. We want this application process cancelled. In addition, all current meat shops should be moved out of 10 km perimeter of the Sheetla Mata temple, and existing illegal shops closed."