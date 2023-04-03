Hindu outfits' members booked for inciting religious sentiments during 'Shobha Yatra' in Gurugram

"A rally was taken out by some persons illegally without permission. When this rally reached Sadar Bazar, some anti-social elements shouted slogans and demonstrated by waving swords etc. with the intention of disturbing social harmony and peace. Taking cognizance of the matter, Gurugram police has registered a case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) at the city police station.



"We have registered a case against members of different Hindu outfits. Appropriate action will be initiated against them as per the law," Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

